Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

