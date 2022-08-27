Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Albany International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $90.79 on Friday. Albany International has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $97.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.