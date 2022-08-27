Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Shares Down 0.9%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49.10 ($0.59). 5,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.55 ($0.60).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.75. The stock has a market cap of £59.14 million and a P/E ratio of 818.33.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

