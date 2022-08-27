Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0132

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $65.11 million and $9.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00307133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00116301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00075972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

