Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

