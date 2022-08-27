Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine 4 stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

