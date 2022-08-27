Ally Direct Token (DRCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,459.00

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ally Direct Token has a market cap of $857,717.80 and $11,459.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Buying and Selling Ally Direct Token
Receive News & Updates for Ally Direct Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ally Direct Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.