Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Cut by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,188 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.