Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $463,725.33 and approximately $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aloha

Aloha is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

