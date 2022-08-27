Alpha Quark Token (AQT) One Day Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00006237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $33.62 million and $6.82 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085560 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.