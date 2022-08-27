ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of REIT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

