Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.
NYSE:MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
