Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.73 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and $28.52 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087074 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

