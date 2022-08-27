Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,367 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 59.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Down 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

