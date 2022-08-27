Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Decreased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,367 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.