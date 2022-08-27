American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. 375 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.