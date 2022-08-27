Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11,454.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 177.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 81,299 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 660.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.