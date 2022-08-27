Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.