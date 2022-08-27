Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.85 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00024225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and $15.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
