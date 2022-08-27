Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

