Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Analog Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.67. 4,238,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

