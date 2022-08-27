Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

