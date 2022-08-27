Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $25.11

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

