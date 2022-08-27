Analysts Set Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target at $7.03

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $525.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

