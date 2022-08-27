Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,190,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 57,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NLY opened at $6.56 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

