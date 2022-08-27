Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

