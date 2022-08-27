Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 211,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,808. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

