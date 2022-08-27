ArdCoin (ARDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $92.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $92.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars.

