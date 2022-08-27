Arweave (AR) Price Tops $11.20

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00055589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $374.17 million and $21.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000250 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

