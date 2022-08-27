Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,355.79

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,355.79 ($52.63) and traded as high as GBX 4,395 ($53.11). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,359 ($52.67), with a volume of 585,288 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,294.43 ($63.97).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,813.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,070.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,351.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.