ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $509.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

