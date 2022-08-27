Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.08. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 144,485 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $38,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 639,859 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.