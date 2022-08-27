Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 1,458.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IONM stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Assure has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONM shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Assure in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

