Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) vs. Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Head to Head Survey

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) and Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals 34.49% 2.36% 2.05% Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 1.86 $121.19 million $0.11 71.18 Advaxis $3.24 million 2.23 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -39.80

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-777, an NS5A inhibitor; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika virus, and coronaviridae viral infection, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational oral, pan genotypic NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. for development and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

