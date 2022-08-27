Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

