Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Lowered by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $9.28 on Friday, hitting $257.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,705. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

