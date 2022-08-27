Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Aura Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.