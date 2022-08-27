Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aura Systems Stock Up 2.0 %
Aura Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
About Aura Systems
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Systems (AUSI)
