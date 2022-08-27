AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at $984,384,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

