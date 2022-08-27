Avalanche Price Reaches $20.12 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.12 or 0.00100482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $442.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00259406 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,037,148 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

