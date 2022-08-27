Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Down 2.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 27,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 39,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$85.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

