Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,045,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Axonics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

