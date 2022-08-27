Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

