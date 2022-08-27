bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00033086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $118,823.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087074 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

