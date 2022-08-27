Banano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,668.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $91,668.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,514 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.