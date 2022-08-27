Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 99.3% in August

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,712.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading

