Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.20. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 875,370 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

