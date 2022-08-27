Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 131,710 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 439,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 5,474,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.