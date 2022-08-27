Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 147,585 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

FITB traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 2,578,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,644. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

