Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 188,461 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of HPQ traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 14,112,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,719,773. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

