Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 22,917 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.41. 1,462,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,005. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

